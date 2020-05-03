Georgia Power warning customers of COVID-19 scammers

Georgia Power is warning customers about scammers taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the energy giant, customers should beware of phone calls from people posing as Georgia Power employees and demanding payment while threatening to disconnect service.

In April, the company extended the suspension of disconnections due to coronavirus.

"The company will never ask for a credit card or pre-paid debit card number over the phone and the company will never send employees into the field to collect payment in person or ask a customer to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location (APL)," Georgia Power said in a statement.

App users click here for live updates

If a Georgia Power employee needs to visit your house for any reason, he or she will be in a uniform, show a badge, and be driving a marked vehicle. Officials say an in-person visit is still unlikely due to COVID-19.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Advertisement

If you receive a suspicious call from possible scammers, please contact the company's customer service line at 888-660-5890.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Live map: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia