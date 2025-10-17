Georgia Power seeks major grid expansion amid data center demand concerns

The Brief The utility plans to ask state regulators for approval to add 10 gigawatts of power, enough to support major new industrial growth. The company says it needs to prepare for potential demand from data centers that could move into Georgia. Public advocates warn that increased demand could eventually lead to higher bills for customers.



Georgia Power plans to ask state regulators next week for permission to add nearly 10 gigawatts of energy to the grid — an amount more than enough to power the entire metro Atlanta viewing area.

The utility says it wants to prepare for potential demand from large data centers that could move into the state. Public advocates worry that could eventually mean higher bills for customers.

What we know:

Data centers would account for roughly 80 percent of the proposed new energy demand, according to the company. Georgia Power has already raised prices six times since 2022, though the Public Service Commission this summer approved a rate freeze through 2028.

What they're saying:

"The cost of living has gone just insane right now," said Georgia Power customer Harriet Reddan.

Reddan says her monthly bill has jumped from about $100 to $140 over the past year. "It’s hard. It’s not easy," she said. "It’s good to add more data centers — but not good to be passing that on to the customer."

"It’s a good idea if we need it. But so far, we don’t," said Jennifer Whitfield, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center.

Whitfield says it’s unclear which data centers might come — or whether they ever will. "Right now, we are planning additional power for companies that may or may not actually demand energy on the grid, and that creates real risk for customers who are currently paying bills today," she said.

Whitfield warned that the cost of adding new generation could be passed to ordinary families if those large-load customers don’t materialize.

"If all the data centers come to Georgia that Georgia Power is hoping for, bills should stay stable," Whitfield said. "If data centers don’t appear the way Georgia Power is expecting, all of us are going to be on the hook."

Georgia Power declined an on-camera interview. A spokesperson said it is too early to know whether the company will seek a price increase after the current rate freeze ends. The utility says it will revisit the forecasts in the years ahead.

What's next:

The Public Service Commission will hold a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.