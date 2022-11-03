Georgia police issue warning after parents report needles in children's Halloween candy

article

Police in north Georgia are investigating after some parents reported to police finding sewing needles in their children’s Halloween candy.

The Canton Police Department says officers reached out to two parents after they shared on social media about the incidents. The post describes how the needles were found in Reese Take 5 candy bars.

Police say once the parents filed a formal report, investigators were able to determine it happened in the Great Sky neighborhood in Canton.

"We have not received any other reports of candy tampering at this time, but we caution parents to check their children’s candy thoroughly," the department wrote on its Facebook page.

(Canton Police Department)

No serious injuries were reported, but police are warning parents to check their children’s candy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.