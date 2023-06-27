18 Georgia counties listed as natural disaster areas following peach freeze

article

A natural disaster declaration has been issued for 18 counties across Georgia so far. Those areas will receive much-needed loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help offset the significant damage on Georgia's peach crop from March's untimely freeze.

The USDA's Farm Service Agency is looking to "extend essential emergency credit" to the farmers in need. That credit comes in the form of a loan that can be used to buy new farm equipment or livestock, reorganize an entire farming operation, or even refinance other loans.

"I’m grateful to USDA Secretary Vilsack for recognizing the importance of delivering much-needed relief to Georgia farmers following the untimely freezes in March," said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

"Since the freeze, we’ve worked with our farmers and producers to ensure USDA clearly understood the severity of the situation and the needs of those impacted by the freeze," Harper said. "Georgia peaches are a symbol of the success of our state’s number one industry, and this much-needed relief will help farmers and producers across the state bounce back better than before."

The loans will be allocated based on the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

Georgia farmers and producers in the following counties can apply:

Primary Counties Eligible:

Banks

Crawford

Fannin

Gilmer

Habersham

Hall

Jackson

Johnson

Macon

Madison

Meriwether

Monroe

Peach

Pike

Taylor

Towns

Union

Upson

Contiguous Counties Eligible:

Barrow

Bibb

Butts

Clarke

Coweta

Dawson

Dooly

Elbert

Emanuel

Forsyth

Franklin

Gordon

Gwinnett

Harris

Hart

Houston

Jasper

Jefferson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lumpkin

Marion

Murray

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Pickens

Rabun

Schley

Spalding

Stephens

Sumter

Talbot

Treutlen

Troup

Washington

White

Wilkinson

The deadline to apply is Feb. 26, 2024.

More information on loan and program options is available on the USDA website.