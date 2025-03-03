Georgia paramedic becomes hero after rescuing family from house fire

The Brief A Pickens County man spotted a house on fire on his way to work. Instead of continuing to drive to work, Wayne Johnson rescued an 80-year-old woman and her sleeping family from the home. "I'll stop and help change tires for people on the side of the road," said Johnson. "I'll ask people if they need a ride because nobody likes to walk in the rain." Johnson's employer, Piedmont Healthcare, awarded him the organization's President's Award.



On March 8, 2024, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital paramedic Wayne Johnson became a local hero while on his way to work. Driving along Highway 53 just before 6 a.m., Johnson noticed smoke and flames emerging from a home. Without hesitation, he rushed to the scene, honking his horn and knocking hard on the door to alert anyone inside.

Inside the house was 80-year-old Linda Childers, who was unaware of the danger. "She came out of the house with a robe on and wanted to know why someone was beating on her door," said Childers. Johnson informed her that the house was on fire. While Childers' husband managed to come to the door, a young adult grandchild and great-grandchildren remained inside. Johnson bravely entered the smoky home to rescue them. "He's an angel; he saved my babies," Childers expressed gratefully. "I really appreciate him till the day I die."

Johnson's actions have not gone unnoticed. Piedmont Healthcare recently honored him with the company's President's Award. Despite not being a firefighter, Johnson is a seasoned paramedic with over 30 years of experience. He describes himself as old-fashioned, with a strong belief in helping others. "I've stopped at wrecks on 285 and 75 to help people," Johnson recalled. "It doesn't matter where I'm at."

This incident highlights the importance of community and the impact one individual can have in a crisis. Johnson's quick thinking and selfless actions not only saved lives but also reinforced the value of being prepared to help others in need. His story serves as a reminder of the everyday heroes among us and the difference they can make.