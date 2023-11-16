Georgia panel issues 4 medical marijuana production licenses

article

The Georgia panel overseeing medical marijuana has issued its final licenses to four companies to produce and sell low-THC oil.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission awarded the licenses to Fine Fettle, TheraTrue Georgia, Natures Georgia, and Treevana Remedy.

The four companies join Trulieve and Botanical Sciences to make up the six medical marijuana companies that will operate nine dispensaries statewide.

Last month, state officials announced that Georgia will become the first state in the nation to offer medical marijuana products at independent pharmacies.

Nearly 120 pharmacies have agreed to provide medication from Botanical Sciences. After they submit applications, inspections will be required before the board grants approval.

Medical marijuana is only available to Georgians with approval from a physician to treat severe illnesses including seizures, terminal cancers, Parkinson’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder. Low THC oil can contain no more than 5% THC, the compound that gives users a high.

The expansion of medical cannabis sales into drug stores will put low THC oil within reach of many more patients, adding to the state’s dispensaries that have opened since April.

Patients will be able to buy cannabis oil at pharmacies if they show a state-issued low THC oil registry card and identification.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.