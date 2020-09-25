Georgia officer reunites with infant he saved

A Hapeville police office is being called a hero for saving a 1-year-old's life. Officer Travis Hammock responded to a call about a baby choking last week.

"Officer Hammock took action without even thinking," said Sgt. James Carroll.

Friday, for the first time since those scary moments, Officer Hammock and 1-year-old Sincere Cook were reunited.

"When I pulled into the lobby, the aunt came running out. She had the baby in her arms. The baby seemed lifeless," said Officer Travis Hammock.

Hammock responded to the call last week at the Hilton Hotel near the airport.

"When I pulled into the lobby, the aunt came running out. She had the baby in her arms. The baby seemed lifeless," said Hammock.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

That's when Hammock began performing CPR.

"I immediately took the baby, she said that he was choking on some rice, and I took him and began the back strikes," said Hammock.

Sincere's aunt, Marquita Cook, tried to help before officers got on the scene.

"I'm trained in CPR, but I did everything that I'm trained to do, and he kept stop breathing," said Cook.

Sincere just lost his mom earlier this month, so the family was at the Hilton Hotel taking some time away before the funeral.

"We just started working our way down to the lobby. We got to the lobby, he continued to choke, and I don't know how they there that quick," said Cook.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The quick response and quick thinking are likely what saved Sincere's life.

Anyone who would like to help Sincere's family can support their GoFundMe by clicking here.