Community mourns Georgia cop killed in 'ambush-style attack'

Community members in central Georgia are saying goodbye to a fallen officer.

Alamo police officer Dylan Harrison is being laid to rest. The 26-year-old husband and father was shot and killed overnight last Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department. It was his first day with the department.

Damien Anthony Ferguson, 43, was arrested the following day for the "ambush-style attack" and murder.

Police arrested Ferguson’s sister, 45-year-old Charlotte Ferguson, on Tuesday and charged her with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal. Police also charged 24-year-old Asia Kinney with terroristic threats and acts, after she reportedly made threatening social media posts related to the investigation into Harrison’s death.

Damien Ferguson was charged with killing Dylan Harrison

According to investigators, Harrison had approached a car in a Circle K convenience store parking lot last Friday after observing a traffic violation. The driver refused to identify himself and reportedly pushed Harrison. The officer responded by using his Taser and taking the man to a local jail.

Police believe Harrison’s death was in retaliation for his arrest of the unidentified driver.

"It is believed that the ambush-style attack on Officer Harrison was retaliation for the incident and arrest of the man," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Ferguson was taken into custody on Sunday by a SWAT team and a division of the U.S. Marshals Service following a manhunt. He has been charged with bias-motivated intimidation of first responders and murder. He was also charged with aggravated stalking related to a previous domestic incident.

Harrison had taken a part-time job with the Alamo Police Department after already working as a full-time Oconee County Drug Taskforce agent since 2018.

He leaves behind a wife and a 6-month-old baby.

Funeral services will take place in Dublin with interment taking place at Dublin Memorial Gardens.

The Associated Press and Fox News contributed to this report.