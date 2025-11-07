Georgia non-profit sending medical supplies to hurricane-battered Jamaica

The Brief The organization Friends of Disabled Adults and Children is sending medical supplies down to Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa. The supplies, requested by the Jamaican Ministry of Health and Wellness, are meant to help hospitals in the area, with several severely damaged by the storm. With recovery just beginning, the organization is prepared to send more supplies as needed.



It's been just over a week since Hurricane Melissa devastated the island. The Category 5 storm with winds upwards of 185 miles per hour claimed dozens of lives in Jamaica and left behind billions of dollars worth of damage.

At least four hospitals have significant damage.

"These are things that we already had that we typically get in our pipeline that we can't usually use in our domestic disaster relief because it's usually the territories or another country that needs this level of medical supplies and orthotics," Chris Brand, President and CEO of FODAC, explained."

"A lot of these are for hospitals that have been displaced and having to be set up somewhere else," he added.

And with recovery in Jamaica just beginning, Brand says they'll be ready to send more supplies in the future.

"People can donate medical equipment from their community, gently used or new. We're always in need of that for disasters, so wheelchairs, hospital beds, walkers, canes, crutches, rollators," he said.

You can find the full list of drop of FODAC donations here.