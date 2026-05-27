Georgia native brings 'Beast' to life on Fox Theatre stage

The Brief The National Tour of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" opened at Atlanta's Fox Theatre Tuesday night, with performances set to continue through Sunday. Oconee County native Caleb MacArthur is a swing and understudy in the show, and took over the role of "Beast" for the Fox Theatre opening. The stage musical is adapted from the 1991 Disney film, which was the first animated film to ever be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.



You could say Caleb MacArthur just had a "beast" of a night.

The Oconee County native is a swing and understudy in the National Tour of Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" — and last night, at the show’s opening performance at the Fox Theatre and in front of family and friends, McArthur stepped into the role of Beast.

It was a true full-circle moment for the University of Michigan graduate, who first entered the Fox as a middle school student, when his choir group took a trip to the iconic venue to see "Wicked." MacArthur also has a long history with "Beauty and the Beast," having done the show at a community theatre when he was in seventh grade.

The current National Tour of "Beauty and the Beast" stars Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Broadway actors Fergie L. Philippe and Stephen Mark Lukas as Beast and Gaston. As for the show itself…well…you already know everything there is to know about "Beauty and the Beast," right? Adapted from the 1991 Disney film — the first animated film to ever be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards — the musical features a score of memorable tunes including "Be Our Guest" and the timeless theme song.

Performances will continue at the Fox Theatre through Sunday, presented as part of the current Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season. For more information on showtimes and tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to hear from Caleb MacArthur about his magical opening night!