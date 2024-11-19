Georgia moves forward in creating voucher program for private and home schools

article

A new Georgia program that will give up to $6,500 a year to some families to pay for private school tuition or home-schooling expenses will begin accepting applications in early 2025, but lawmakers must still determine how many vouchers the state will pay for.

The Georgia Education Savings Authority voted Monday to approve rules setting up the program, called the Georgia Promise Scholarship.

The education savings account program will begin for the 2025-2026 school year. After a long struggle , Republicans pushed the law through earlier this year, part of a nationwide GOP wave favoring education savings accounts. Supporters say parents should take the lead in deciding how children learn. Opponents argue the voucher program will subtract resources from public schools, even as other students remain behind.

The law provides $6,500 education savings accounts to students zoned for any public school in Georgia's bottom 25% for academic achievement. That money could be spent on private school tuition, textbooks, transportation, home-schooling supplies, therapy, tutoring or even early college courses for high school students.

Students who qualify must either have attended a public school for two consecutive semesters or must be a kindergartner about to enroll. Parents must have been Georgia residents for at least a year, unless they are on active military duty.

Lawmakers must decide next year how much to appropriate, but the law creating the program limits spending to 1% of the $14.1 billion that Georgia spends on its K-12 school funding formula, or $141 million. That could provide more than 21,000 scholarships.

The authority announced the launch of the mygeorgiapromise.org website and the hiring of a company to run that site. Parents will be able to use the website to pay tuition or buy goods and services.

The state will begin accepting applications from private schools that want to take the vouchers beginning Wednesday. The Governor's Office of Student Achievement is supposed to announce the list of the bottom 25% of schools on Dec. 1. The authority says it will accept applications from parents in early 2025.

If more people apply than there are vouchers available, students from households with incomes of less than four times the federal poverty level would be prioritized. Four times the federal poverty level is about $100,000 for a family of three. If there are still too many applications for the available money, recipients will be determined in a random drawing.

Georgia already gives vouchers for special education students in private schools and $120 million a year in income tax credits for donors to private school scholarship funds. Students can't combine the new Georgia Promise program with those programs.

Private schools must be located in Georgia and must be accredited or seeking accreditation from an approved organization. Private schools will have to administer an approved standardized test and report students' test results.