Fulton County reminds roadsters of Georgia's Move Over Law after nearly tragic collision

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office conducted a special detail Saturday focused on enforcement of the Move Over Law after one of their deputies was struck by a driver who failed to get over into the next lane.

Deputy Kelvin Dingle has a long history with law enforcement, serving with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for the last year and a half.

"I love helping people, I really do," Dingle said.

But that passion was put on hold on June 25, 2023 when a driver failed to move over while Dingle was working a wreck on GA-400.

"I got out of my car. I was running to the accident to assist, when a vehicle went around my car, actually struck myself and the vehicle that was in the lane blocked, then actually propelled me 40-feet in the air, and that's all I remember," he told FOX 5.

He suffered a spinal cord injury and had to re-learn how to walk. He also needed to replace his left knee and rebuild his wrist. In spite of the traumatic events of June 25, he returned to the job on Jan. 8.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deputy Kelvin Dingle

"If I can save one person from going through what I went through, I've done more than enough of my share," Dingle said. "Really, that's the reason I didn't quit."

On Saturday, a secondary unit with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office responded to traffic stops to make sure drivers were obeying the Move Over Law. Dozens of drivers received citations or warnings.

The law requires drivers in Georgia to move over one lane for any emergency vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road. If you can't, you have to slow down below the posted speed limit and be prepared to stop.

"It's for the safety of everyone on the scene, but it's also the law," Natalie Ammons, the director of communications for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5. "You can be ticketed if you don't move over."

For many, it's the difference between life and death. A woman lost her life on New Year's Day after a driver hit her while her car was being loaded onto a tow truck on I-20.

Dingle is one of the lucky ones. He hopes Saturday's operation serves as a reminder of the importance of looking out for everyone on the road.

"If you just move over, you never know, you can possibly be saving a life. My life was one of them that happened to be saved, and that's a good thing," he said.

If you are cited for failing to move over in Georgia, that fine can run you up to $500.