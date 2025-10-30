Georgia middle school students hospitalized after ingesting Kratom

article

The Brief Several eighth-grade students at Saddle Ridge Elementary and Middle School in LaFayette were hospitalized after ingesting a substance identified as Kratom. School officials said emergency crews responded quickly, and all students are reported to be in stable condition. Kratom, a plant-based substance with stimulant and opioid-like effects, is not FDA-approved and has been linked to serious health risks.



Multiple eighth-grade students at Saddle Ridge Elementary and Middle School became ill after ingesting a substance later identified as Kratom, according to school officials.

What we know:

Emergency services were called immediately, and the affected students received medical attention. Several were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

School and district leaders are working closely with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Superintendent Damon Raines released a statement saying, "The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority. We are grateful for the quick actions of our staff and emergency personnel."

Officials said additional safety measures and educational outreach may follow as they work to prevent similar incidents in the future.

What is Kratom?

Dig deeper:

Kratom is a plant-based substance derived from the leaves of a tree native to Southeast Asia, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is sometimes marketed as a natural herbal supplement and is sold in forms such as powder, capsules, or tea.

The FDA has not approved Kratom for any medical use, and health officials warn it can act as both a stimulant and an opioid-like depressant depending on the dose. Reported side effects include nausea, rapid heart rate, confusion, and, in severe cases, addiction or overdose.

While Kratom remains legal under federal law, several states and local jurisdictions have restricted or banned its sale and use.