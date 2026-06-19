Georgia Mass Band celebrating 10-year anniversary

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Georgia Mass band at Meet the GAMB 2025. Photos courtesy of Georgia Mass Band Inc. From: Supplied

The Brief Founded in 2016 to fill Georgia's summer music void, Georgia Mass Band Inc. is celebrating its growth from a 30-member group into a dynamic 400-piece ensemble. This summer, the band is carrying the spirit of 19-year-old trombonist Reginald Starks following his devastating passing, with his family establishing a memorial scholarship to keep his impact alive for future Atlanta-area collegiate musicians. Continuing its 10-year tradition of electrifying summer performances, the band will showcase its resilience next on June 27, facing off against the New Orleans All-Star Band at Tara Stadium.



This year, Georgia Mass Band Inc., is celebrating a decade of electrifying summer performances.

Across the country, a growing movement of summer bands keeps the music alive when school is out. The Georgia Mass Band is a prime example, evolving from a small ensemble in 2016 into a 2026 powerhouse pipeline shaping the next generation of musical leaders.

What we know:

Georgia Mass Band Inc., is a nonprofit organization that brings together local musicians ranging from high school students to current collegiate band members and alumni from institutions like Texas Southern University, Jackson State University, Alabama State University, and more.

The band has built a high-profile resume, having shared the stage with major recording artists like Monica, French Montana, and 21 Savage, and performed at top Battle of the Bands events around the country.

Why you should care:

The tradition of stellar performances continues. Following tomorrow’s appearance at the Juneteenth in Fairburn celebration, the Georgia Mass Band will host the New Orleans All-Star Band just one week later at Tara Stadium for "Battle of the Culture VI."

The highly anticipated showdown is scheduled for June 27, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

The backstory:

GA Mass Band was founded by Antonio Alexander, Elijah Thompson, Matthew Buggs, and Marcus Cummings while attending Jackson State University as members of the Sonic Boom.

"We were disappointed there was nothing going on in Georgia during the summer and decided to take initiative because we wanted to play," said Antonio Alexander, co-founder, director, and arranger of GA Mass Band.

Year one began with just about 30 members, and the early days were defined by scarcity. The founders constantly scrambled for practice locations and faced a lack of community support.

"As a past introvert, I was forced out of that shell because I knew the band needed someone who would stand 10 toes behind them and for them," Alexander reflected.

While most outsiders doubted the venture, a few local educators chose to believe in them, and the organization has since grown into a highly anticipated season for passionate musicians.

A key turning point came in 2018, when membership skyrocketed from 125 the previous year to 225. By 2023, the organization entered a new era as a mighty, 400-piece ensemble.

"For me personally, going from GA Mass Band to TSU and seeing familiar faces and watching them really exemplify excellence is a beautiful thing," Alexander shared. "I can always count on them to lead by example."

Remembering Reginald

While a decade of success has given the organization plenty of reason to celebrate, this summer's milestone has also been marked by heavy hearts.

Just a day after the group's first summer appearance at "Meet the GAMB 2026," 19-year-old trombonist Reginald Starks passed away after drowning at Panther Creek Falls in Northeast Georgia.

Starks was one of many musicians heavily impacted by the organization's decade of work, developing his talents through the Jonesboro Majestic Marching Cardinals and spending summers with the Georgia Mass Band, before ultimately joining TSU's "Ocean of Soul" marching band.

"He was dedicated, stayed out the way for the most part, but his presence and energy were definitely felt. Even watching him meet some people for the first time, they light up around him because his personality was that genuine," Alexander stated. "We will continue to be of excellence for Reggie, and he can rest knowing he is still here in spirit as we take all of the dubs we're used to."

To honor his passion for music, the Starks family has established the Reginald T. Starks Memorial Scholarship through the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta.

The fund will benefit local students pursuing their dreams in collegiate marching bands, ensuring that Starks’ legacy remains forever connected to the pipeline of musical excellence the Georgia Mass Band was built to create.

What's next:

The organization is working toward acquiring its own recreation center to serve as a permanent home for housing instruments and expanding operations.

Looking even further ahead, the goal is to transform Georgia Mass Band into a career hub, creating full-time opportunities for local musicians to earn a living doing what they love.