Georgia man busted with shoebox full of cocaine, police say

A Georgia man was arrested Monday after authorities said they found a shoebox filled with suspected cocaine and a gun during a traffic stop.

A Monroe County deputy pulled over a driver, 31-year-old Alfredo Pineda, on Interstate 75 southbound near mile marker 189 around 8 a.m. Monday.

The deputy searched Pineda’s vehicle and found a shoebox. Inside the shoebox were 16 individually wrapped brick-like containers that "appeared to be cocaine," the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Pineda, from Bethlehem, Georgia, was taken into custody and brought to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Pineda was charged with possession with intent (cocaine), possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession/sale of counterfeit substances.

Online records show he is still in custody. It was not immediately clear if he had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

