Georgia man sentenced for armed serial bank robberies

A man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for robbing a Georgia bank and attempting to rob 3 more.

What we know:

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia said Khyri Deandre Brown, 28, will spend a decade behind bars for his crime spree.

The backstory:

The crimes began on Nov. 17, 2023, when Brown attempted to rob a Wells Fargo in Hampton. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Brown walked up to a teller with a Pringles can and demanded money. He then reached into his waist like he was reaching for a gun, they said. Brown ran away before the teller could give him any money.

The next day, Brown tried to rob a Truist Bank in Atlanta with a Pringles can, officials said. Brown told the bank teller he was robbing the bank, and pulled out a gun, pointing it at the teller. Officials said the teller struggled to open her drawer, so Brown ran away without any money.

Five days later, on Nov. 22, 2023, Brown went into a Truist Bank in Marietta. He approached a cashier, said he was robbing the bank, and then left without any money, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

The last bank robbery happened on Nov. 27, 2023. Officials said Brown walked into a Fifth Third Bank carrying a Pringles can. Brown walked up to a bank employee, lifted his shirt to show a gun in his waistband, and demanded money, officials said. Brown walked around the counter, grabbed money from the teller's drawer, and placed the cash inside the Pringles can. He ran away after getting the money.

Dallas police arrested Brown on Nov. 29, 2023 after they pulled him over. Officers said they found a gun, a Pringles can and a large amount of cash.

What's next:

On June 30, 2025, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery, one count of attempted armed bank robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. A federal judge sentenced Brown to 10 years and 5 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

What they're saying:

"Brown repeatedly threatened the lives of bank employees and customers by robbing or attempting to rob banks at gunpoint," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "This case exemplifies how law enforcement partnerships facilitate the successful prosecutions of dangerous offenders like Brown, whose crimes spanned multiple jurisdictions. Seamless coordination by our federal and local law enforcement partners brought Brown to justice and ended his reign of terror."