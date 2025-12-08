Georgia man with pitchfork tattoo sentenced as habitual public indecency offender

article

The Brief Demarcus Tyrell Mann was sentenced to 15 years, with 10 to serve, after pleading guilty to three felony indecency counts. Prosecutors say Mann committed three 2024 incidents at Houston County businesses, exposing himself to female employees. Mann’s sixth indecency conviction triggered felony treatment and a significantly harsher sentence under Georgia law.



A man with a pitchfork tattoo on his forehead was sentenced for going on what prosecutors characterize as a public indecency spree in Houston County.

What we know:

Demarcus Tyrell Mann, 30, was sentenced to fifteen years last Friday in Houston County Superior Court after pleading guilty on Oct. 30 to three felony counts of public indecency.

The backstory:

The judge handed down the stiff sentence for a string of incidents. Reports were filed on June 13, July 13, and July 29, each involving a man with a distinct pitchfork tattoo between his eyes walking into three Houston County insurance agencies under the guise of doing business. In each instance, officials say Mann chatted with a female employee before exposing himself and masturbating. He fled each location once workers called police. He was arrested two days after the final incident on July 31.

Why you should care:

Typically, public indecency charges are misdemeanor offenses in Georgia, but due to his two prior convictions on similar charges, he was charged with a felony.

The Houston County District Attorney’s Office noted this is his sixth conviction for this crime.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Eric Z. Edwards said the victims played a critical role in bringing the case to a close.

Edwards said, "This defendant repeatedly targeted women in their places of work and subjected them to degrading, traumatic conduct that no one should ever have to endure. Although Public Indecency is often dismissed as a ‘minor’ offense, this case demonstrates precisely why repeat behavior of this nature is treated as a serious felony under Georgia law. Mr. Mann was not deterred by prior convictions, and his conduct escalated into a pattern of predatory behavior that posed a real threat to the safety and sense of security of people across Houston County."

He added, "I am grateful to the Centerville Police Department, the Warner Robins Police Department, and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for their coordinated investigative work that brought these cases together and allowed us to present the full scope of this defendant’s criminal conduct to the Court. Most importantly, I commend the victims for coming forward. Their courage ensured that this behavior was stopped and that Mr. Mann is now being held fully accountable. Our office will continue to take crimes of this nature seriously and pursue meaningful prison sentences for repeat offenders who refuse to respect the safety and dignity of others."

What's next:

Mann will be required to serve his first 10 years in state prison with the remainder to be spent on parole.