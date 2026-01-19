Georgia man gets life in prison for rape, child molestation

article

The Brief A Paulding County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the sexual assault and molestation of a child. Detectives began investigating the crime in November 2021 when the victim reported she had been assaulted by Jaylen McCrary. The victim described the trauma she endured during the trial.



A Georgia man is facing life in prison after he was convicted last week of rape, child molestation, and other gang-related offenses in connection with a 2021 case.

What we know:

A judge sentenced Jaylen McCrary, 22, of Dallas on Jan. 15 to life imprisonment plus an additional 80 years following a four-day trial where a jury found McCrary guilty on all counts.

Paulding County deputies began an investigation in November 2021 when the victim reported McCrary had sexually assaulted her, state prosecutors said.

During the trial, the victim testified describing how the assault impacted her life and the trauma she continues to deal with.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Robert S. Lane reiterated that people who commit sexual assaults and crimes against children will be taken seriously in the county.

"This conviction and sentence make clear that in Paulding County, rapists and child molesters will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Lane said.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors did not reveal how old the victim was when the assault took place. Although an investigation began in November 2021, it is unclear if that is when the assault occurred.

