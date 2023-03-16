Man wanted for Atlanta murder arrested trying to cross into Canada

article

A man wanted for murder in Georgia has been arrested in Niagara Falls.

Customs and Border Protection agents took 36-year-old Dontavia Timmons into custody on Thursday at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing.

Timmons was wanted for homicide in Fulton County.

The warrant included additional felony charges for two counts of murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"This arrest is a prime example of the dangerous individuals our CBP officers encounter at our ports of entry," said Area Port Director Gaetano Cordone. "The arrest of this individual will hopefully bring some solace to the victim’s family. We thank our law enforcement partners for working alongside us ensuring that this fugitive is brought to justice."

No word which homicide case Timmons was wanted for.

Timmons was booked into the Niagara County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.