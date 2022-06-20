Georgia man arrested for sexual battery, drug possession in Florida Panhandle

article

A LaGrange man was arrested for raping an underage at knife-point in a Coastal Florida town, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Branden Green, 33, was charged with sexual battery while using a weapon and possession of MDMA.

Deputies said the girl was able to identify the suspect while she was reporting the crime as he drove by on a golf cart.

Investigators said a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner from the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center Sexual Assault Program determined there was physical evidence of a sexual assault.

When deputies confronted Green, they also searched where he was saying. Investigators said they found "ecstasy" while executing the search warrant.

Green was booked into the Bay County Jail.