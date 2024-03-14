Georgia man arrested for killing Duluth woman at SC beach resort in September

A Georgia man was arrested on March 8 in DeKalb County for the murder of a woman from Duluth at a resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to The Sun News.

Kristin Laymon reportedly arrived at the resort in South Carolina with 42-year-old Bornold Alastair Eberhart on Sept. 22, 2023. She was last seen alive entering an elevator at 2:12 a.m.

The Duluth Police Department contacted police in North Myrtle Beach after she was reported missing.

Police believe Laymon and Eberhart got into an argument, which resulted in her death. Eberhart then allegedly drove back to DeKalb County with her body in the trunk of a vehicle.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on March 3 and Eberhart was arrested March 8 by DeKalb County Police Department's SWAT team. A body believed to belong to Laymon was found on March 9 in the 1800 block of Whitehall Forest Court.

Eberhart was extradited to South Carolina and is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.