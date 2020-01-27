Georgia man accused of hitting officer, investigator with van

Police have identified a Lawrenceville man accused of hitting a Gwinnett County officer and an investigator for the District Attorney with his van.

Police accused the Lawrenceville man of hitting two law enforcement officials with his van while under the influence. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Officials tell FOX 5 that the incident happened in the parking lot of the Chiquititas Lounge on the 4600 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard around 2:30 Saturday morning.

According to police, Lt. Restrepo and the investigator were attempting to stop 26-year-old Ivan Montalvo, who they believed was intoxicated.

Instead of stopping, officials say Montalvo backed up his van, knocking Restrepo down with the driver's side door. The suspect then allegedly tried to drive forward, "running over the officer on the ground," police said.

After the incident, officers found Montalvo's van on Wintergreen Road in unincorporated Norcross. Police say Montalvo tried to run but was caught by police and K-9 officers.

After being treated for an injury, Montalvo was transported to jail. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, DUI, hit and run with a serious injury, two counts of felony obstruction, fleeing or eluding, and no license.

Both injured law enforcement officials were taken to the hospital and treated. Restrepo is now home recovering from his injuries and appreciates all the well-wishes.