Georgia Leaf Watch: Early fall color emerges across North Georgia
ATLANTA - Fall color is beginning to appear across North Georgia, but anyone planning a weekend trip to see the leaves may have to contend with rain and wind associated with Hurricane Isaias.
What we know:
The latest Leaf Watch update, using information from the Georgia Forestry Commission, puts color change at about 3% to 5%. While widespread fall foliage is still ahead, higher elevations and some river corridors are offering early glimpses of the season.
Where leaves are beginning to change
In northwest Georgia, higher elevations are showing the best early color.
North central Georgia has seen noticeable changes over the past week, with the strongest color appearing above about 3,500 feet. River corridors in the North Georgia mountains are also showing some color.
Red maples are beginning to stand out at higher elevations in White County. Seasonal wildflowers, including those highlighted in Rabun County, offer another reason to enjoy the scenery early in the season.
Scenic spots to consider
The update highlighted several destinations and routes for early fall scenery:
- Crockford-Pigeon Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
- Simmons Memorial Park.
- State Route 52 between Dahlonega and Ellijay.
- Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway, where north-facing slopes are beginning to show color.
RELATED: Georgia fall leaf guide: Scenic drives, parks and hidden gems
Weekend weather could affect plans
The FOX 5 Storm Team expects a wet weekend as Isaias brings tropical impacts into North Georgia. Rain and wind could make conditions less favorable for scenic drives, leaf viewing and outdoor festivals.
The early color update offers a starting point for planning future outings as the season progresses.
PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia leaf watch: First fall colors peek through the green