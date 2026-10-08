Georgia Leaf Watch: Early fall color emerges across North Georgia

The Brief North Georgia is showing about 3% to 5% fall color change, with the season still in its early stages. Higher elevations, river corridors and north-facing slopes offer some of the most noticeable changes. Rain and wind associated with Hurricane Isaias could make this weekend unfavorable for leaf viewing and outdoor festivals.



Fall color is beginning to appear across North Georgia, but anyone planning a weekend trip to see the leaves may have to contend with rain and wind associated with Hurricane Isaias.

What we know:

The latest Leaf Watch update, using information from the Georgia Forestry Commission, puts color change at about 3% to 5%. While widespread fall foliage is still ahead, higher elevations and some river corridors are offering early glimpses of the season.

Where leaves are beginning to change

In northwest Georgia, higher elevations are showing the best early color.

North central Georgia has seen noticeable changes over the past week, with the strongest color appearing above about 3,500 feet. River corridors in the North Georgia mountains are also showing some color.

Red maples are beginning to stand out at higher elevations in White County. Seasonal wildflowers, including those highlighted in Rabun County, offer another reason to enjoy the scenery early in the season.

Scenic spots to consider

The update highlighted several destinations and routes for early fall scenery:

Crockford-Pigeon Mountain Wildlife Management Area.

Simmons Memorial Park.

State Route 52 between Dahlonega and Ellijay.

Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway, where north-facing slopes are beginning to show color.

RELATED: Georgia fall leaf guide: Scenic drives, parks and hidden gems

Weekend weather could affect plans

The FOX 5 Storm Team expects a wet weekend as Isaias brings tropical impacts into North Georgia. Rain and wind could make conditions less favorable for scenic drives, leaf viewing and outdoor festivals.

The early color update offers a starting point for planning future outings as the season progresses.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia leaf watch: First fall colors peek through the green

The Source Information for this story came from the Georgia Forestry Commission and FOX 5 Atlanta Chief Meteorologist Joanne Feldman.







