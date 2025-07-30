Georgia lawmakers taking another look at medical marijuana, hemp laws

article

The Brief Georgia lawmakers are re-examining medical marijuana rules following a House study committee hearing held Tuesday. Parents expressed concerns about mental health risks, citing cases of schizophrenia linked to prolonged use of high-dose cannabis products. Advocates countered with testimony on the benefits of medical marijuana for pain relief; the next hearing is set for Aug. 21 in Augusta.



Georgia legislators are taking another look at the state’s medical marijuana regulations, with a House study committee hearing conflicting perspectives during a hearing held Tuesday.

What they're saying:

The discussion centered on whether certain high-dose, over-the-counter cannabis products should be restricted or banned, according to the Georgia Recorder.

Several parents testified that their children developed schizophrenia after extended use of these potent cannabis products, raising concerns about the mental health impact of unregulated access.

On the other hand, multiple advocates spoke in favor of the products, highlighting their potential benefits for managing chronic pain and other medical conditions.

What's next:

The committee, which is made up of lawmakers, agency leaders, medical professionals and citizens, will continue its review, with the next hearing scheduled for Aug. 21 in Augusta.