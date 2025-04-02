Georgia lawmakers hosts food giveaway at Spelman College

The Brief Rep. Bryce Berry hosts food giveaway for students at Spelman and Clark Atlanta to highlight campus food insecurity. Berry partners with Lowery Institute, Kroger, and Publix; pushes bill to create needs-based grants for students without meal plans. Proposed grant would support full-time students at Georgia universities who lack access to campus dining.



A Georgia lawmaker is drawing attention to the issue of food insecurity among college students through a campus-based food giveaway and a push for new legislation.

What we know:

State Representative Bryce Berry hosted a food distribution event Tuesday between Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University, in partnership with the Lowery Institute, Kroger, and Publix. The initiative aimed to support students struggling with access to food.

Berry is also working to build support for a bill he introduced in the Georgia House that would create a needs-based grant program specifically for college students.

What they're saying:

The proposed program would provide financial assistance to full-time students at Georgia colleges and universities who do not have access to a campus meal plan.

"Representative Bryce Berry from the 56th District reached out to us... so they can purchase their own food," said Blake Osborne, director of programming at the Lowery Institute.

Berry says his goal is to ensure that all students have the resources they need to succeed academically, starting with access to basic necessities like food.