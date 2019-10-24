Georgia lawmakers call on maximum sentence for former DeKalb County police officer
ATLANTA - State lawmakers and activists are calling for a maximum 35-year prison sentence for former DeKalb County police officer Robert Olsen.
Earlier this month, a jury convicted Olsen of aggravated assault and other charges in the 2015 shooting death of naked, unarmed veteran Anthony Hill.
The aggravated assault charge carries a maximum of 20 years and the additional charges Olsen was found guilty on carry a five-year maximum sentence.
Olsen will be sentenced on November 1.
RELATED: Former DeKalb County police officer not guilty of murdering veteran