Georgia lawmaker proposes renaming Sawnee Mountain for Trump
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia lawmaker is proposing a new name for Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County — "Trump Mountain."
(Forsyth County Parks and Rec)
What we know:
According to a post on social media, Rep. David Clark of Buford introduced a resolution to rename the mountain after President Donald Trump.
Clark called Trump "one of the most transformative Presidents in the nation’s history." Sawnee Mountain is currently named after a celebrated Native American chief.
(Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta )
Clark is running to become Georgia’s next lieutenant governor.
RELATED: Rep. David Clark joins growing race for Georgia lieutenant governor