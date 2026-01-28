Expand / Collapse search

Georgia lawmaker proposes renaming Sawnee Mountain for Trump

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 28, 2026 8:14am EST
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia lawmakers are considering a number of bills during the new legislative session including changing the state flower, renaming Sawnee Mountain after President Trump, naming lemon pepper as the official chicken wing flavor, and tightening the rules around data centers. 

    • Rep. David Clark introduced a resolution to rename Sawnee Mountain.
    • The proposal would change the name to "Trump Mountain."
    • The mountain is currently named after a Native American chief.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia lawmaker is proposing a new name for Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County — "Trump Mountain."

(Forsyth County Parks and Rec)

According to a post on social media, Rep. David Clark of Buford introduced a resolution to rename the mountain after President Donald Trump.

Clark called Trump "one of the most transformative Presidents in the nation’s history." Sawnee Mountain is currently named after a celebrated Native American chief.

(Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta )

Clark is running to become Georgia’s next lieutenant governor.

