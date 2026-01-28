Georgia lawmaker proposes renaming Sawnee Mountain for Trump

The Brief Rep. David Clark introduced a resolution to rename Sawnee Mountain. The proposal would change the name to "Trump Mountain." The mountain is currently named after a Native American chief.



A Georgia lawmaker is proposing a new name for Sawnee Mountain in Forsyth County — "Trump Mountain."

(Forsyth County Parks and Rec)

What we know:

According to a post on social media, Rep. David Clark of Buford introduced a resolution to rename the mountain after President Donald Trump.

Clark called Trump "one of the most transformative Presidents in the nation’s history." Sawnee Mountain is currently named after a celebrated Native American chief.

(Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta )

Clark is running to become Georgia’s next lieutenant governor.

RELATED: Rep. David Clark joins growing race for Georgia lieutenant governor