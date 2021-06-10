Georgia law changing for teen drivers

On July 1, the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) will begin enforcing new requirements that will impact all teen drivers.

Joshua’s Law has been around for nearly 15 years. Since 2007, the law required only 16-year-olds to participate in driver education classes and supervised training on the road.

However, that is all about to change to also include 17-year-olds.

"Everyone wants their child to be safe," said Susan Sports, a DDS spokesperson.

During the most recent legislative session, state lawmakers passed House Bill 466 which will require anyone under the age of 18 to meet the guidelines under Joshua’s Law.

"This is getting ahead of the game," said driver Mil Wasylkiw. "This will hopefully keep insurance rates and accidents down."

FOX 5 caught up with some drivers who said the change is necessary, especially those who drive for a living.

"I think it’s a great thing because some of the car accidents I’ve seen on the highway are devastating," said Uber Driver Kionte Cunningham.

Officials said until now, some teens could have gotten around the law by waiting until they were 17 to get their license but that’s no longer the case.

All drivers under the age of 18 will be required to prove that they completed 30 hours in the classroom and 40 hours of supervised training behind the wheel.

"The formal driver training programs will give a certificate," said Sports.

For more information on Joshua’s Law and state-approved driving courses, visit: https://dds.georgia.gov/joshuas-law-requirements

