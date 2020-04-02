Georgia judge dies of coronavirus

A 63-year-old Georgia judge has died after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Dougherty County Probate Judge Nancy Stephenson passed away Wednesday night from COVID-19. Officials said she died in the emergency room at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Judge Nancy Stephenson

"She served her county for 27 years," the sheriff's office said. "She is survived by a husband and two sons."

The Albany area has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and on Wednesday state leaders said Dougherty County is among the highest rates of COVID-19 in the state.

State health officials expect to see more confirmed cases and deaths as testing continues and the virus spreads within local communities.

