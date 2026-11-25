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The Brief Georgia has joined the Federal Trade Commission and 29 other states in a lawsuit against Dollar General. The lawsuit alleges the retailer charged customers more at checkout than prices posted on shelves or in advertisements. Georgia consumers can report price discrepancies to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.



Georgia has joined the Federal Trade Commission and 29 other states in a lawsuit alleging Dollar General charged customers more at checkout than the prices shown on shelves and in advertisements.

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What the lawsuit alleges

What we know:

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office has joined the Federal Trade Commission and 29 other states in a lawsuit accusing Dollar General Corp. of deceptive pricing.

The lawsuit alleges the company charged customers more at checkout than the prices shown on shelves, price tags and advertisements. The coalition also alleges Dollar General repeatedly mislabeled prices and overcharged customers despite having extensive corporate knowledge of the problem.

According to the lawsuit, the company received tens of thousands of complaints from consumers nationwide about advertised prices not being honored. The FTC and states say the alleged conduct violates the Federal Trade Commission Act and state consumer protection laws, including Georgia’s Fair Business Practices Act.

"Anything less is unacceptable and potentially a violation of state law," Carr said. "We’re using all available resources to fight for Georgia families, and we will continue to push back against any business that seeks to take advantage of them."

How consumers can report a discrepancy

What you can do:

Carr’s office advises customers to check their receipts before leaving a store. If the price charged does not match the shelf price, consumers can contact the store’s customer service department or file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division online or by calling 404-651-8600.