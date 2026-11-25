Georgia joins lawsuit accusing Dollar General of deceptive pricing
ATLANTA - Georgia has joined the Federal Trade Commission and 29 other states in a lawsuit alleging Dollar General charged customers more at checkout than the prices shown on shelves and in advertisements.
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What the lawsuit alleges
What we know:
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office has joined the Federal Trade Commission and 29 other states in a lawsuit accusing Dollar General Corp. of deceptive pricing.
The lawsuit alleges the company charged customers more at checkout than the prices shown on shelves, price tags and advertisements. The coalition also alleges Dollar General repeatedly mislabeled prices and overcharged customers despite having extensive corporate knowledge of the problem.
According to the lawsuit, the company received tens of thousands of complaints from consumers nationwide about advertised prices not being honored. The FTC and states say the alleged conduct violates the Federal Trade Commission Act and state consumer protection laws, including Georgia’s Fair Business Practices Act.
"Anything less is unacceptable and potentially a violation of state law," Carr said. "We’re using all available resources to fight for Georgia families, and we will continue to push back against any business that seeks to take advantage of them."
How consumers can report a discrepancy
What you can do:
Carr’s office advises customers to check their receipts before leaving a store. If the price charged does not match the shelf price, consumers can contact the store’s customer service department or file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division online or by calling 404-651-8600.