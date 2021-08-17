Georgia House study committee hears testimony on annexation arbitration process

As Georgia explodes with development, lawmakers have begun to review the state's annexation arbitration law.

The House Study Committee on Annexation and Cityhood held its first meeting Tuesday morning.

"We all know the housing market is hot. There's been more development and it becomes more and more of an issue," said Todd Edwards with the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.

Currently, land owners can petition a city to be annexed into their boundaries. Most often, officials said, this happens when there is a planned development for the land that needs a zoning change.

After an annexation request, the city must notify the county where the property is located. The county can object to the annexation if they have concerns about density or if it might result in a negative financial impact for the county.

Typically, cities and counties are able to resolve these issues themselves, but when they cannot, they must go through arbitration, which is facilitated by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

According to the department, the number of arbitration panels they have been asked to put together has grown exponentially in recent years. In 2017, they had just two requests. They have already had 13 so far in 2021.

"The number of disputes are more [recently] and that is kind of the impetus and kind of the reason that the House decided to put this committee together next year," explained state Rep. Victor Anderson, R-Cornelia, who is the chairman of the study committee.

The committee heard concerns about the current process that ranged from the fast timeline for arbitration panels, to the small number of people who can serve, to the need for legal assistance and court reporters during the proceedings.

The study committee plans to hold four more meetings with the next one scheduled for next week in Cherokee County.

