Georgia hospital celebrates first COVID-19 patient being transferred out of intensive care

It was cause for celebration for at one Georgia hospital this week.

A COVID-19 patient received a round of applause from healthcare workers as she was transferred out of the intensive-care unit at Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele on April 8.

In a Facebook post, the hospital said: “This morning the team from our COVID ICU celebrated with Mrs. Jones as she is the first patient who has recovered well enough to be transferred to Med-Surg after being intubated and treated in our intensive care unit.”

The patient was greeted after her transfer by her mother and two sons, the hospital added.

As of April 10, there were more than 10,800 cases of coronavirus in Georgia. State officials report more than 400 people have died due to complications from the disease.

The virus also appears to be impacting the African-American community at higher rates than other races, according to new data.

There are more than 260,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the United States. So far, more than 26,000 patients have recovered.

Best prevention measures:

-Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

-If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

-Stay home when you are sick.

-Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

