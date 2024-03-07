Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:37 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:40 AM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:51 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:41 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:02 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:11 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 5:48 AM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
Georgia honors 2 farm dogs' bravery and loyalty in special ceremony

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Georgia agricultural officials honored two four-legged friends whose bravery and loyalty earned them national awards.

This year, The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) named Skippy its Farm Dog of the Year and Casper its People’s Choice Pup.

Skippy, a 4-year-old mixed breed, helps Donald and Laura Adams with their cattle every day.

The help was especially needed after Donald Adams became paralyzed from the neck down in an accident. After a long road to recovery, he slowly regained the ability to walk with canes.

"Being able to keep the cows and having something for me to live for every day … she has contributed to that immensely," Adams told The American Farm Bureau Federation.

FOX 5 first brought Casper's story to viewers in 2022, when the dog was recovering from his heroic actions.

In 2022, Casper fought off a pack of wild coyotes that were threatening his own John Wierwiller and his flock of sheep.

After the fight, Casper disappeared, leaving only patches of blood. Wierwiller said he sent messages on social media asking for people to help find him.

Two days later, Casper returned home - his face popping out from the farm's chicken hutches. 

Decatur sheep dog fends off coyote attack

Casper is recovering after coyotes ganged up on the dog. They fought up and down the street and went missing for days. Two days later, he returned home.

"He was kinda looking at me like, ‘Boss, stop looking at how bad I look. Just take care of me,’" Wierwiller said.

The sheepdog has now recovered and remains on the job protecting the herd.

Both dogs were honored by Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and Georgia's second lady Jan Jones at a press conference on Wednesday.