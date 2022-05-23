Georgia hiker rescued after falling off waterfall while snapping photo: ‘Absolutely a miracle’

article

A hiker in Georgia was rescued Friday in what officials say was nothing short of a miracle after she fell 50 feet off a cliff while trying to take a photo and became wedged in the rocks of a waterfall.

Dozens of rescuers from 17 agencies responded to Raven Cliff Falls in Helen to perform a technical rescue, the Gainesville Fire Department said.

The 17-year-old girl fell about 50 feet from the peak of the cliffs and became wedged in the rocks from her chest down where the waterfalls meet, Now Habersham reported.

Chris Wright, of the Rabun County Technical Rescue Team, told the paper that it was an "extremely challenging" location to reach and required a large amount of gear.

The operation lasted several hours, Rabun County Search and Rescue said. While the rescue "seemed out of reach" at times, rescuers were able to free the hiker from the rocks.

"In a miraculous turn of events the female was able to walk assisted back out to the command post for evaluation and transport for minor injuries," the fire department said.

Rabun County Search and Rescue echoed the department’s sentiments, saying: "Absolutely a miracle, amazing work by everybody under extremely difficult conditions!"

No further details about the hiker or her current condition were immediately released.

Advertisement

Get the latest updates to this story on FoxNews.com