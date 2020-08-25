Georgia high school garners praise from U.S. Education Secretary

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos shared her take on the national mask mandate debate as she toured Forsyth Central High School on Tuesday.

"We're gonna expect that you're gonna respect your peers and respect one another and I think it works well that way," said Secretary DeVos.

Masks aren't mandated, but Principal Mitch Young said they are strongly recommended for students and staff.

"We've taken the angle that even if it's not for you, it sends a good message to your neighbors in the classroom and your friends in the hallways," said Young.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos toured Central Forsyth High School on Aug. 25, 2020. (FOX 5)

Secretary DeVos said she wanted to see how in-person instruction is working from an academic and public health standpoint. That's what brought her to Cumming where she met with parents, teachers, faculty and students.

"I think it's been good that schools are committed to reopening. President Trump and I are really committed to the fact that kids really need to be back to learning fulltime, but don't mistake that to suggest that every single student needs to be 100% in person in school. We need to give families choices," said DeVos.

Forsyth Central High School has 2,564 students enrolled and an option for digital learning, in-person learning or a combination of both. According to the principal, 1,800 opted to return to class, including Sophomore Ireland Gorecki.

"This is nothing we could do virtual, especially with these micropipettes because they are so expensive a lot of students don't have micro pipettes at their homes. It's imperative that we're in school to have these instruments and have a lab like this," the sophomore said from her science lab.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos sat down to talk with educators, students and parents a Central Forsyth High School on Aug. 25, 2020.

Secretary DeVos said Forsyth Central High School sets a good example for schools across the country that are trying to welcome students back to the classroom in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic.

"The key here is really having that dialogue and addressing those. What are the real fears and what are the real concerns and then provide options and opportunities," said DeVos, who wore a mask during the school tour.

