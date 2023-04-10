Georgia high school friends get accepted to over 110 colleges, offered nearly $5M in scholarships

Around this time of year, college acceptances are in full force, and high school seniors are making decisions about their plans for next year. For one close-knit group of friends, they have had to make some difficult decisions, because between the five young ladies they have been accepted to nearly 120 colleges with nearly $5 million in scholarships to help them achieve their dreams.

When you're around Daya Brown, Jaylin Ellison, Kalize Rountree, Hailee Walker, and Josie Whitehead the laughs are contagious, but so is the positivity and love between this group of girls.

"I feel like it's the little moments for us. We always celebrate the small moments, even if it's just getting an A on a test. We celebrate those things," Brown said.

The girls, who go by The Fabulous Five, have been close friends since middle school through cheerleading and volleyball. Brown, Ellison, Rountree, and Whitehead all attend West Lake High School. Walker attends North Springs Charter High School.

"We are amazing, I believe that we are so rare, so beautiful, and we are so strong and connected as a group. It's kind of prideful to look around at your closest friends and everybody be successful and intelligent and smart in what they're doing," Ellison remarked.

(Courtesy of the students)

All five of the young women have seen major success in their high school careers. Brown has a 4.0 GPA and is student body president. Ellison earned a 3.98 GPA, she is a cheerleader and also runs a production company alongside Brown. Rountree also has a 4.0 GPA, she's the vice president of the Science National Honor Society, is the Chick-fil-A Leadership Ambassador, and is Miss National Honor Society. Walker earned a 4.9 GPA while also working with Girls in STEM, the Technology Student Association, and being a student-athlete on the swim team. Whitehead also earned a 3.9 GPA, her passion is in mental health and yoga, and she founded the Fulton County Zen Club.

These five young ladies are seeing that success pour in. Together they have had 118 college acceptances and received nearly five million dollars in scholarships.

They have been working towards these goals for years, carefully researching scholarships and universities.

'It's definitely a weight lifted off of my shoulders. There are a lot of determining factors going into which college you choose but definitely having the money there for me. I'm really grateful for me, it's helping me, my parents, and my sister down the line." Ellison said.

(Courtesy of the students)

"It feels amazing. I always say that it's a gift to both myself and my parents because I knew that as soon as I stepped into West Lake High School my freshman year, I knew I needed to do things right to get a full-ride scholarship to go somewhere," Brown said.

Rountree is torn between Howard University and Emory University to study nursing. She wants to use that to pursue her dreams of helping people with mental health. Ellison plans to study film at either Howard University or Vanderbilt University.

Walker, on the other hand, only applied to one school she has had her heart set on for years.

"I've known I wanted to go to Georgia Tech since I was in sixth grade. I was just a one-and-done, so I've been doing things that just cater towards that school," she said.

Walker even decided to attend an engineering charter school an hour away to be a better candidate for Georgia Tech. She wants to eventually pursue a career in sports engineering.

(Courtesy of the students)

Brown had to choose between her 50 college acceptances but landed on her dream school.

"I'll be attending Duke University next fall studying visual media studies with a minor in journalism," she said.

Brown is also a finalist for the Gates Scholarship, which will cover her full tuition.

Whitehead said she was not even planning on attending college until about a month before she decided to apply. She was accepted to 10 universities and decided on the University of Alabama to study business and psychology.

"Then I was like 'OK, college is a tool, and I'm going to use it, and I'm going to get a full ride.' And what did I do? I went and got a full ride, so thank God! Thank God!" she said.

(Courtesy of the students)

Each of the teens says it's a relief they will be able to chase their college dreams without worrying about finances thanks to their scholarships. They credit their hard work, and their friendship with helping them chase, and achieve their dreams.

"Like we can do this. It doesn't matter where you come from as long as you work hard, and you get there." Walker said.

"Do what you want to do with your life and make sure you have a group of people that support you no matter what," Whitehead said.