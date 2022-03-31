Georgia health officials warning of spike in drug overdoses from fentanyl

article

Health officials are warning Georgians about the dangers of drugs mixed with fentanyl after increased reports of overdoses in the last two months.

Between early February and mid-March, officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health say at least 66 patients have visited emergency departments across Georgia for extreme reactions to using drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine, crack, painkillers, and cannabis products.

In one case, officials say a patient took a Percocet and became unresponsive. Other patients were seen for what appeared to be stimulant overdoses but had positive reactions to naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses.

This warning from health officials comes over a month after the Savannah police reported seizing a drug shipment that included pills containing fentanyl and a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl known as "cream."

Fentanyl can not be detected in drugs by sight or smell and can cause a deadly dose with even a small amount.

Officials say the symptoms of an opioid overdose include.

Unconsciousness, or inability to wake up

Limp body

Falling asleep, extreme drowsiness

Slow, shallow, irregular or no breathing

Pale, blue, cold and/or clammy skin

Choking, snoring, or gurgling sounds

Slow or no heartbeat

Officials say fentanyl-related overdoses increased in Georgia during the pandemic. Between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths more than doubled compared to the previous year.

If you suspect someone has overdosed on drugs, call 911 immediately. Georgia has a law that gives medical amnesty and protects individuals who may be experiencing an overdose or anyone who calls looking for medical attention for a drug overdose.

