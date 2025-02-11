Georgia Gwinnett College announces funeral plans for K-9 Officer Buddy

article

Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) will honor the life and service of K-9 Officer Buddy with a memorial service on Feb. 12. The public is invited to pay their respects along the funeral procession route and attend the memorial service in Bethlehem, Georgia.

Memorial Service Details

9:15 a.m. – Funeral procession departs from Parking Lot 3000 on the GGC campus, traveling to Pet Angel Memorial Center.

10 a.m. – Memorial service at Pet Angel Memorial Center, 2691 Harbins Rd., Bethlehem, GA.

Buddy’s Legacy

What we know:

Buddy joined the GGC Police Department in 2015, quickly becoming a beloved part of the campus community. After completing his basic explosives detection course, he earned his Georgia Emergency Management Certification in explosives detection, demonstrating exceptional skill and dedication.

Known for his floppy ears and boundless enthusiasm, Buddy was affectionately nicknamed "the Disney World Dog" and spent 10 years serving the GGC community, according to the college. He was always ready to welcome visitors with his wagging tail and favorite toy while remaining committed to his role in campus safety.

GGC officials and community members will gather to celebrate Buddy’s service and impact, remembering him as a loyal partner and cherished member of the GGC family.