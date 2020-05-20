Georgia grandmother charged with murder after girl dies while playing with pistol, deputies say

article

Charges have been upgraded to murder for a Bartow County grandmother in the accidental shooting death of her granddaughter Saturday night at a campground.

Kimberly Anne Roberts, 47, and James Phillips Lillie, 50, were arrested after Bartow County deputies said a pistol that Roberts’ young granddaughter found while camping with the couple discharged as she was playing with it.

It happened a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a campsite on Chitwood Cove in the Wilderness Camp Road area.

Deputies said the young girl was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Roberts and Lillie were booked into the Bartow County Adult Detention Center on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

James Phillip Lillie

Wednesday, investigators upgraded the charges to murder. Neither should have possessed a firearm because they were convicted felons and investigators said murder charges are appropriate under Georgia law.

Roberts also faces an additional charge of felony probation violation.

Both Roberts and Lillie are being held without bond as of Wednesday. No word on their next court date or if they have retained legal counsel.

