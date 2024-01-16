Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County
6
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Georgia economist warns of recession as governor says his budget will spur growth

By Jeff Amy
Published 
Georgia
Associated Press
article

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 18: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at an event hosted by Conservative radio host Erick Erickson on August 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. The first debate of the Republican Presidential primary is set to take place August 2

Expand

ATLANTA - Georgia’s state economist is warning lawmakers that a recession could drive down state tax collections in coming months, while Gov. Brian Kemp is again portraying his budget as a way to spur further economic growth.

Speaking to lawmakers by video from Davos, Switzerland, where he is attending the World Economic Forum, the Republican governor on Tuesday told a joint House-Senate meeting of budget writers that Georgia should use its accumulated surplus to pay down debt while cutting taxes and boosting employee pay. He also touted his proposal to invest in transportation projects.

"Our fiscally conservative approach has served us well," Kemp said. "And as a result, we have the opportunity to make an unprecedented investment in our state while at the same time enacting the largest tax cut in state history."

Kemp wants to allot $1.5 billion in cash to the Georgia Department of Transportation before June 30 to speed up planned roadwork and establish a freight infrastructure program. Of that money, $200 million would go to cities and counties, increasing what the state sends local governments to maintain their own roads and bridges. He also wants to pay cash for other construction projects and spend $500 million to pay down debt in one of the state’s employee pension funds.

Related: Changes to Atlanta city employee salaries could happen in weeks, councilman says

Public school teachers would get a $2,500 raise beginning July 1, in addition to a $1,000 bonus that Kemp sent out in December. State and public university employees would get a 4% raise on top of their $1,000 bonuses.

The governor also touted his support for speeding up a state income tax, which is projected to cost $1.1 billion in foregone revenue.

"Because we chose the smart, fiscally conservative path, we’re returning money to the people while meeting all of our liabilities," Kemp said. "And we need to stay on that path, or else we risk going the way of these failed blue states."

Kemp’s administration predicts that tax revenue for the current budget year, which is half over, will fall nearly 7%. State income tax revenues are down 4.5% through December, even before income tax cuts took effect. But overall revenue remained up 1.6% through the first six months of the budget year, in part because the state has resumed collecting taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel.

But state economist Robert "Bob" Buschman told lawmakers that he expects the national and state economies to shift into reverse in the coming months.

"A mild recession is more likely than not, beginning in the first half of this year," Buschman warned.

He said it’s still possible that the economy will avoid a recession, but said growth is likely to be very weak under that scenario. "It won’t be a recession," Buschman said. "It will just feel like one."

The economist said there are other factors that could drive down tax revenue, including the income tax cut and people cutting consumption after spending money they saved during the pandemic. He also said people could spend less on goods, which generate sales taxes, and more on untaxed services.

"As budgeters, you have to be conservative," Buschman said, noting that predicting too much revenue could lead to painful cuts.