Changes to Atlanta city employee salaries could happen in weeks, councilman says

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta city employees can rest a little easier knowing they’ll get to keep the extra hourly hazard pay they began receiving during the height of the pandemic. This comes after concerns they’d lose the added income that was previously funded by federal dollars.

"There’s no way … There’s no way that I would be able to continue to live," city employee, Michelle Chapman, told members of Atlanta City Council Monday.

What started as a bump in pay for risking exposure to COVID-19 has become an essential part of these employees' livelihood.

"It’s the difference between them eating, and having a place to stay," another employee, Tim McClain, told council members.

That difference is a $4.12 hourly increase that was funded by the federal government up until the funds ran out last year.

Chapman and McClain were among nearly a dozen city employees who went before council on Monday pleading city leaders would consider a solution that allowed them to keep the extra pay they’d grown to rely on.

"I come to work every day and I do the very best that I can," Chapman said. "Find it in your hearts to make this a permanent part of my salary. I could not live without it."

Atlanta City Councilman Michael Bond says despite some confusion about the funding source, the added money was never in jeopardy.

"Everything because of inflation has gone up. That includes groceries, that includes gas," he stated. "The City of Atlanta has assumed that burden now that the federal government will not be continuing to pass on that payment."

At Monday’s council meeting, city leaders also discussed plans to make the $4.12 raise a permanent part of employee salaries that would be reflected in their pensions.

"They’re already still receiving the money, but we just need to make that legal distinction that this is now part of their permanent salary," Bond explained.

He told FOX 5 that change to employee salaries could happen in a matter of weeks if council approves adjustments to the city’s personnel ordinance. Be sure to stay with FOX 5 Atlanta for the latest updates.