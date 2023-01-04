Expand / Collapse search
Gas prices in Georgia rise for the first time in months

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gas Prices
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - Georgia gas prices have seen a spike at the pump after the holidays.

According to AAA, drivers in the Peach State are now paying an average of $2.77 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

That means that to fill up a $15-gallon tank, it'll cost you over $41.

The state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than the same time in December, and 32 cents less than the same time in 2021.

HOW HIGH GAS PRICES COULD RISE BY SPRING

 "For the first time in months, Georgia pump prices increased across the state. Primarily due to the winter storm that just passed which caused refineries in the South to close," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "Still, Georgians are paying almost $5 less for gas than this time last year. Georgia gas prices will also rise once the state ends its gas tax suspension on Jan. 10. How high pump prices will go after the increase is yet to be determined."

And Georgia's gas prices aren't the only state that has been affected by old man winter. Since Monday, the national average for gas rose by 12 cents to $3.22. 

Drivers in Atlanta will pay the exact average for the state.

The most expensive places to fill up in Georgia are Savannah ($2.91), Brunswick ($2.86) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.83). The best deals can be found in Rome ($2.71), Athens ($2.69) and Gainesville ($2.66). 