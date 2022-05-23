Georgia gas prices continue rising before Memorial Day weekend

article

Georgia gas prices have continued to climb as we get closer to Memorial Day weekend.

In the Peach State, motorists are now paying an average of $4.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, AAA reported Monday.

The state average is 17 cents more than a week ago, 43 cents more than at the same time in April, and $1.22 more than the same time in 2021.

The cost to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline is now over $62.

Over the past two weeks, the national average for regular-grade gas spike up to $4.59.

"Several factors continues to contribute to high pump prices," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "The high cost of crude oil continues to be the main culprit, as well as, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, increase demand, and the switch to summer blend gasoline. The summer blend is more expensive and can add up to ten cents more per gallon depending on the market. Georgians can anticipate Memorial Day weekend gas prices to remain elevated."

AAA estimates nearly 1.2 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more from home over the weekend with the majority of those braving the high gas prices and hitting the road.

If you're one of those travelers, try to avoid stopping in Brunswick, where the price of gas is $4.20 a gallon, Atlanta and Savannah ($4.15), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($4.14).

People searching for cheaper gas can find it in Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($4.08), Rome ($4.10), and Gainesville ($4.11).

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.20 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.92 per gallon.