Georgia gas prices jump up to near record high

Gas prices are giving Georgia drivers no breaks at the pump as the price nearly reaches record highs.

Monday morning, Georgia's average sits at $4.27 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

That price is a 14 cent jump from last week, 51 cents more than in May, and $1.37 more than the same time in 2021.

US GAS PRICES COULD TOP $5 A GALLON BY MID-JUNE, ANALYST PREDICTS

The average price per gallon sits just two cents less than the record high hit of $4.29 hit on March 11, 2022.

It now costs Georgia motorists s $64.05 to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline.

"Elevated gas prices may factor into Georgians hesitation to hit the road this summer," AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters, said. "Prices at the pump are likely to remain high, therefore, it may be a good idea to start setting aside some money now for upcoming road travel."

AAA says since last Monday the national average for a gallon of regular gas increased by 23 cents to $4.84.

The most expensive areas in the state to fill up are Brunswick ($4.31), Savannah ($4.29) and Columbus ($4.26). The cheapest gas can be found in Warner Robins ($4.18), Dalton ($4.20) and Rome ($4.21).