Georgia gas prices continue climbing closer to US average

Gas prices are continuing to tick back up across Georgia.

Monday morning, AAA reports that Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.39 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas.

That's a 14-cent jump compared to a week ago, 67 more than a month ago, and 20 cents more than the same time in 2022.

It now costs over $50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline - more than $3 more to fill up compared to a year ago.

"Georgians continue to take a punch at the pump," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "The rise in crude oil prices continues to be the major culprit for higher pump prices nationwide. Unfortunately, we cannot predict how high gas prices will rise this week."

Georgia remains slightly lower than the national average - which increased by 9 cents Monday to $3.50 a gallon.

The most expensive places to fill up in the Peach State can be found in Savannah ($3.47), Brunswick ($3.43), and the Hinesville-Fort Stewart area ($3.43).

If you want the cheapest gas in Georgia, you'll have to go to the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area ($3.29), Albany ($3.32), and Rome ($3.34).