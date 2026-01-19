Toccoa duo jailed after Atlanta-to-Stephens meth pipeline cut off

The Brief Two Toccoa men are accused of traveling to the Atlanta area for drugs before distributing them in Stephens County. Deputies received several tips stating Adam Greeson was selling methamphetamine and began monitoring him. After tracking him on his way back from a trip to Atlanta, deputies found Greeson in possession of more than two ounces of meth.



Two men who allegedly traveled to metro Atlanta to pick up drugs and then take them back to Stephens County for distribution were arrested last week, law enforcement said.

What we know:

Deputies received several tips that Adam Greeson, 37, of Toccoa, had been distributing methamphetamine in the Toccoa area, the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators began tracking Greeson and confirmed he was making the trip to the Atlanta area for drugs before taking them back to sell.

On Jan. 15, when Greeson was returning from a pickup, he was stopped by deputies along North Hill Street in Toccoa around 9 p.m. After searching the vehicle, law enforcement recovered 2.15 ounces of meth and other drug-related items.

The vehicle passenger, identified as Shandar Ivester, 41, of Toccoa, gave deputies a fake name during the stop, the sheriff's office says.

Both men were arrested during the stop and taken to the Stephens County Jail. A judge denied Greeson and Ivester’s bond on Jan. 16.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Greeson and Ivester were part of a larger drug network.