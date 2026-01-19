Mom says teen suffered severe burns in school bullying attack: 'She’s in a lot of pain'

The Brief A 14-year-old girl suffered severe second- and third-degree chemical burns during a violent physical confrontation. The victim’s mother reports the assault followed six months of unaddressed bullying at Villa Rica Middle School. The victim remains in significant pain requiring extensive medical treatment after being splashed with a chemical agent.



A 14-year-old girl is recovering from severe chemical burns after a middle school bullying dispute escalated into a violent confrontation over the weekend.

What we know:

Villa Rica police are investigating the incident, which occurred at the Arbors at Villa Rica apartment complex. The victim’s mother, Aspen Clark, said the fight was the result of bullying that has persisted for six months and stems from Villa Rica Middle School.

Video of the encounter has circulated on social media and has been turned over to investigators. According to Clark, the footage shows that while the physical altercation began as a fistfight, it quickly turned dangerous.

What they're saying:

"When I took her to Tanner they told me it was chemical burns… very severe chemical burn," Clark said, noting that her daughter suffered second- and third-degree burns.

"Once the girl started, she got a mug, and splashed it on her," Clark said. "She was never a threat to that little girl."

The transcript describes the victim being "violently slammed to the ground" with "compressive force" applied to her neck and back during the struggle.

Clark said she has attempted to address the ongoing bullying with school officials on multiple occasions.

"I’ve been to the school at least three to four times. I’ve talked to the counselor. I tried to get seated with the parents to talk about the situations, but I couldn’t get through with that," Clark said.

While Clark said she taught her child to fight back only in self-defense, she now wonders if that boundary led her daughter's assailant to "go beyond a fair fight."

The teenager remains on medication as she undergoes a difficult recovery process.

"She’s in a lot of pain… the cleaning, the bandaging, all that. It’s just, it’s horrible. It’s horrible," Clark said.

What we don't know:

Carroll County Schools could not be reached for comment as offices were closed for the holiday.