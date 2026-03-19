'Hard to survive': Atlanta truckers feel the squeeze of diesel price hike

The Brief Georgia diesel prices jumped $1.65 in one month, nearing the state's record high. A Cobb County wrecker service reported $5,000 in additional weekly fuel costs. Local drivers warn that rising transport costs will eventually lead to higher consumer prices.



Gas prices are rising across Georgia, but diesel is seeing the biggest spike, leaving truckers and tow companies facing thousands of dollars in added costs.

What we know:

For companies on the road, that increase isn’t just painful, it’s costly.

At Howard’s Wrecker Service in Cobb County, the crew is always on the move, and diesel fuels every call. But what keeps them running is now costing a lot more.

AAA says the average price of diesel in Georgia is up about $1.65 in just a month, leaving the state just 32 cents shy of tying its record high.

Howard’s runs 30 trucks, driving 22,000 miles last week alone. At about seven miles per gallon, that added up to $5,000 more in fuel costs in just one week.

The increase in diesel costs is driven in part by global uncertainty, including the conflict involving Iran, which is pushing oil prices higher.

Georgia’s diesel tax is 37 cents a gallon. With the tax set to be suspended, it could bring some relief on the road, but with prices this high, drivers say pain at the pump isn’t going away anytime soon.

What they're saying:

"It’s crazy that it’s so much in such a short amount of time and no sign of it getting better right now," said Chris Williams, operations manager at Howard’s Wrecker Service.

Williams said the spike hits even harder because multiple contracts have set prices.

"The bigger that gets, the bigger the hit is to the bottom line. The less our profit margin is," he said.

Truck drivers say rising diesel prices don’t just stay on the road, they can eventually show up at higher prices for everyone.

Fuel is one of their biggest expenses, and the higher it goes, the less money drivers make.

"If the price were at what it was a few weeks ago before the war started, it was OK, we still can manage, but now prices are going up, so high it’s unbelievable," said truck driver Terrell Reaves.

"It’s eating into our revenue, it’s hard to survive, prices are already high, and I’m not making no money… so what are we going to do next?" added truck driver Marvin Jackson.

Back at Howard’s, Williams and his boss are watching the fuel prices closely.

"I’d say once it hits that $6 to $6.25, it’s probably going to be fairly detrimental to our company," Williams said.