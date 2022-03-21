Georgia gas prices begin to fall over demand drop worries, gas tax suspension

Georgians are waking up to lower gas prices Monday morning, which have been dropping and could see an even higher decrease after Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the state's gas tax.

According to AAA's latest numbers, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia is $4.12, 13 cents lower than the national average.

LYFT FOLLOWS UBER IN ADDING FUEL SURCHARGE TO RIDES AMID HIGH GAS PRICES

Monday's state average is less than 15 cents compared to a week ago, but 77 more than last month and $1.40 more than the same time in 2021.

"Georgians are starting to see some relief at the pumps compared to a week ago," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "The drop in gas demand and the decrease in crude oil prices has contributed to lower pump prices."

It now costs motorist slightly more than $62 to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline.

AAA pointed to the growth in domestic crude oil inventory as part of the reduction as well as market concerns that demand will decline due to the high prices.

The dropping prices come days after Kemp signed a bill suspending the state gas tax, a move expected to bring more relief to Georgia drivers.

It's a move that both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers got behind, with the bill passing unanimously at the state Capitol.

The state's gas tax sits at around 29 cents a gallon, so once stations start buying new gas, the price drop will then be reflected to consumers. That means that prices could once again drop below the $4 mark.

In Georgia, the most expensive places to fill up are Atlanta at $4.22, Athens at $4.19, and Gainesville at $4.16.

The cheapest places in the state for drivers are Albany, Warner Robins, and Catoosa-Dade-Walker - which are each currently averaging below $4.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE