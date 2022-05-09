Georgia gas prices back on the rise with 12-cent jump

article

After the recent decrease in gas prices, Georgians are back to feeling more pain at the pump Monday morning.

AAA reports that the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline for Georgia drivers Monday is $3.83. That's 12 cents more than a week ago, 3 cents more than last month, and over $1 compared to the same time in 2021.

AVERAGE US GAS PRICE JUMPS 15 CENTS

It now costs Georgians around $57.45 to fill up a 15-gallon tank with regular gasoline.

In Atlanta, the price is slightly higher, at $3.84 a gallon.

"Georgia motorists saw a jump at the pump this weekend," said AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters. "The probable cause for the increase appears to be an uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $100 per barrel."

Waiters believes the high price of crude oil will probably keep prices higher than normal throughout the week.

In Georgia, the most expensive areas to fill up are Valdosta ($3.87), Augusta-Aiken ($3.86) and Brunswick ($3.85). The least expensive gas can be found in Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($3.76), Rome ($3.78) and Warner Robins ($3.79).

Earlier this year, Georgia hit a record high gas price at $4.29 on March 11.